Six hurt in Los Angeles supermarket shooting
Six people were hurt — two critically — after a shooting at a Los Angeles supermarket, according to reports.
Two people fired shots inside and outside the Superior Grocers in South Los Angeles Friday, Fox 11 reported.
Two others were seriously hurt and two victims declined to be taken to the hospital, the station reported.
The LAPD did not immediately return a request for more information.
