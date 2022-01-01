Six hurt in Los Angeles supermarket shooting

Six people were hurt — two critically — after a shooting at a Los Angeles supermarket, according to reports.

Two people fired shots inside and outside the Superior Grocers in South Los Angeles Friday, Fox 11 reported.

Six people were injured at the Superior Grocers in Los Angeles on Friday. KTTV

Two people fired shots inside and outside the Superior Grocers in South Los Angeles on Friday. KTTV

Two others were seriously hurt and two victims declined to be taken to the hospital, the station reported.

The LAPD did not immediately return a request for more information.