Six Flags Great America Illinois shooting, three shot

Three people were shot at Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois on Sunday night, park officials said.

Shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot before immediately speeding away just before the park closed at 8 p.m., a park spokesperson told The Post.

Park security personnel and officers from The Gurnee Police Department’s on-site substation responded to the scene.

Two people were transported to a local hospital while a third declined treatment.

Their conditions were not immediately available but a police source told WGN-TV that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Video on social media showed park guests crouched down and hiding in the moments after the shots rang out.

Another clip showed a major police presence in the parking lot during the mass exodus of guests.

The park, located about 40 miles north of Chicago, closed early with guests and team members evacuated by the Gurnee Police Department. Police have yet to comment on the shooting.

Authorities told WGN-TV that police are still searching the area to ensure all guests and employees are accounted for.