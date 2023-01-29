Six dead after tour bus crashed head-on with freight truck in upstate New York

Six people were killed in upstate New York Saturday after a freight truck and a tour bus collided in what officials called a “gruesome” tragedy.

As many as 15 people were on the bus when it collided head-on with the truck around 6:00 a.m. on State Highway 37 in Louisville, a small town on the US-Canada border, State Police said.

The driver of the box truck was the only one in the vehicle.

Three other people were wounded and rushed to the hospital, including one in critical condition.





Police said as many as 15 people were on the bus. WWNYTV

Police did not say which vehicle smashed into the other and did not release the identities of the victims.

Officials described the crash site as “gruesome,” TV station WWNY reported.

The highway was shut down to traffic for 12 hours Saturday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though photos of the scene showed banks of foot-high snow on the side of the highway.

WWNY said there might have been reduced visibility at the time of the accident.

The collision occurred on State Highway 37 in Louisville, NY around 6 am on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

The bus appears to be affiliated with the solar energy company LBFNY, based in central New York.

The box truck, a Penske rental, had fully loaded cargo, officials said.

With Post wires