Six arrests ordered in deadly migrant fire at US-Mexico border

Six people were ordered to be arrested for the deadly fire that claimed the lives of 39 migrants and stand accused of leaving people trapped in locked cells as the blaze spread through the detention center on the US-Mexico border, according to prosecutors.

Those ordered to be arrested were three National Immigration Institute officials, two contracted security guards and a migrant accused of starting the fire.

Five of the people were taken into cusstody Thursday, one it still at large.

They all face charges of homicide and causing injuries, according to officials in Mexico.

Stacked mattress were ignited by at least one detained migrant after learning he would be deported from Mexico on Monday, the country’s presidents said earlier this week.

Smoke and flames quickly spread killing dozens and injuring 28 — most of whom are in critical or serious condition.





Leaked video showed detention center guards abandoning migrants as the fire spread. National Institute of Migration/AFP via Getty Images

The migrant accused of fanning the flames only had minor injuries and has already been released from the hospital, presumably into custody, Mexican Federal Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said.

Mexican authorities began investigating the fire as a homicide after video was leaked of guards scrambling out of the burning building without making any attempts to free male migrants behind bars. For some unknown reason, women held at the same facility were let out of the cells.





A migrant woman collapsed against an ambulance after learning her husband was among the dead. AP





The charred bodies of migrants, wrapped in foil-like blankets, were removed from the facility Monday night. AP

Authorities were also looking into an allegation an immigration official “ordered” migrants remain in their cells despite the deadly threat.

The official “gave the order by way of a phone call that under no circumstances should the migrants ‘housed’ inside the place where the fire started be released,’” according to the complaint filed.

Despite the arrests, the investigation into the entire chain of command of the immigration facility in Ciudad Juarez continues.





Migrants slept outside the site of Monday’s deadly fire, where an altar to the victims had been created. REUTERS

In the meantime, federal agents will take over security at migrant facilities in the entire state where the fire happened.

The detention center contractor, Grupo de Seguridad Privada CAMSA, would have its operating permit revoked and face a fine, Mexican officials announced.