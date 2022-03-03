Situationist RTW Fall 2022

Situationist sent a powerful political message in its fashion film, a collage of various videos of the war raging in Ukraine, maps of the region – including of the brand’s homeland Georgia – and the fall collection. At the end, a screen showed words being typed out to say: “Every day Russia keeps bombing Ukraine, killing dozens of innocent people or forcing them to flee from their homeland. Every day in Georgia illegal borderization takes place by Russian occupation forces. THIS IS WAR!”

For fall, the gender-fluid collection was about half the size as usual, to concentrate on the brand’s core elements, which were reworked and elevated, explained Davit Giorgadze, creative director and cofounder of Situationist. “The new direction is to be very grown up,” he said.

In keeping with that, designer and cofounder Irakli Rusadze presented high-skilled tailoring in this sleek, handcrafted lineup that was both diverse and versatile. He fashioned denim for the first time into trousers with an architectural silhouette, twisted with a built-in fabric belt wrapping upward from low on one waist. For another look, a cobalt blue body suit peeped out from a cropped violet sweater and brown leather skirt. A long black, fitted coat seconded as a dress.

