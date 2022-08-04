SITM Stock: SiTime Easily Tops Wall Street’s Estimates

SiTime (SITM) shares plunged on Thursday after the chipmaker slashed its guidance for the second half of 2022. SITM stock tumbled by more than 36% on the news.







X









The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company late Wednesday easily topped Wall Street’s sales and earnings targets for the second quarter. However, on a conference call with analysts, it warned of slowing orders as some customers deal with high inventories.

SiTime earned an adjusted $1.11 a share on sales of $79.4 million in the June quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected SiTime earnings of $1.01 a share on sales of $77.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, SiTime earnings surged 141% while sales jumped 78%.

It was the company’s eighth-straight quarter of triple-digit percentage earnings gains on an absolute value basis.

SiTime Outlook Disappoints

For the current quarter, SiTime forecast adjusted earnings of 85 cents a share on sales of $73 million. Wall Street had been looking for earnings of $1.13 a share on sales of $85.6 million in the third quarter.

Also, SiTime lowered its full-year sales growth target to 35%, down from “at least 50%.” The company is seeing the most weakness in sales of chips for low-end consumer electronics devices. But it also is seeing a pushout of orders and inventory issues with its industrial and automotive customers.

SITM Stock Tumbles

In morning trading on the stock market today, SITM stock plummeted 36.5% to 133.10. During the regular session Wednesday, SITM stock jumped 5.6% to close at 209.51.

SiTime specializes in making micro-electromechanical systems, known as MEMS, for timing devices in electronics. Timing devices synchronize the activities of various chips in a system.

SITM stock ranks ninth out of 34 stocks in IBD’s fabless semiconductor industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has an IBD Composite Rating of 91 out of 99. IBD’s Composite Rating combines five separate proprietary ratings into one easy-to-use rating. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter at @IBD_PSeitz for more stories on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Tech Services Firm CDW Posts Mixed Results, Gives Upbeat Full-Year Outlook

AMD Stock Falls After Chipmaker’s Light Sales Outlook For Third Quarter

EA Stock Rises On Better-Than-Expected June-Quarter Earnings

Learn How To Time The Market With IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find Today’s Best Growth Stocks To Watch With IBD 50