‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown on Kody’s hair: ‘Amusing to watch’

“Sister Wives” viewers love keeping up with Kody Brown’s plural family and the status of his marriages, but they’re also pretty fascinated with one other aspect of his life: His hair routine.

Over the course of the last 17 seasons, the 53-year-old has made a few of style switch-ups. Kody appeared to straighten or blow dry his long locks in early seasons; lately, he prefers to flaunt his natural curls.

Kody and his wives (three of whom are now ex-wives) have all addressed his hair on the show. He called his long hair a “fun character on the show,” per a TLC-made compilation on the subject. Robyn called it the “fifth wife in our family.” Christine said she preferred the long hair to a buzzcut, which she said was a “horrible nightmare.”

But viewers are the ones who have been the most vocal, commenting on his hair journey with varying degrees of snark.

When we recently chatted with Kody’s ex-wife Christine, we couldn’t help but ask: How does Kody achieve his signature ringlets?

“Since I haven’t really been around him for several several years that much I don’t really know. He spends a lot of time on it, though,” Christine tells TODAY.com.

She says her ex takes pride in his mane. “He does love his hair,” she says. “Throughout the years, it’s been an amusing thing to watch.”

The mother of six says that she used to be baffled by how much attention Kody’s hair got.

“It’s so funny. It used to frustrate me and I’d be like, ‘He’s more than his hair. He’s this deep intellectual, fun kind of a guy,'” she says.

Now, Christine can understand that viewers have followed the family for so many years and are interested in the evolution of Kody’s hair.

“Whatever you focus on, I think is going to show,” she says.

“Sister Wives” viewers have had some pretty strong opinions about Kody’s mane moves over the years. Take his current hairstyle, for example.

Some social media users want to know what products he uses to get those tumbling curls, which are “on point.”

On the other end of the spectrum, some Twitter users think the father of 18 should cut his hair.

After watching him change looks, people are curious to about Kody’s natural hair texture.

Others think Kody’s hair deserves its own Twitter account.

Whether you love it or hate it, you have to admit that Kody’s hair is quite the conversation starter — and the stars of the show are aware.

