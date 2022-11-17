‘Sister Wives:’ Mykelti Brown Tells Christine To Say Formal Goodbyes

Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti encourages her mom to say a formal goodbye to her plural family before she moving to Utah in the latest episode of “Sister Wives.”

In an exclusive clip shared with TODAY, the 26-year-old helps her mom prepare for her big move and asks Christine if she has anything special planned for the day she leaves.

“Are you guys gonna do anything like a goodbye? Is the family gonna come over for social distance breakfast outside tomorrow? Are they gonna drive by and wave? Are we gonna go to dump toilets on their lawn? What are we doing? What’s the plan?” she asks.

“No, I don’t think we’re doing anything like that,” Christine replies, slightly grinning.

Mykelti seems surprised and disappointed that nothing has been planned and says, “Nobody’s gonna come over and say bye?”

“I don’t think so. No one said anything,” Christine replies.

“I think that’s stupid,” Mykelti says in a singsong tone.

Christine, 50, goes on to say that she told the adults in the family that she was moving the next day, implying it was up to them to visit if they so chose.

“But what about the kids?” Mykelti says, referring to the children of Christine’s sister wives, Janelle, Robyn and Meri.

Christine gets visibly frustrated at this point and says, “I don’t know what to do. What do you want me to do?”

When Mykelti emphasizes that this is Christine’s last night in Arizona, she seems to soften.

“If they want to come over it would be great,” the mother of six says.

The scene then shifts to a confessional with Mykelti where the 26-year-old explains why she’s pushing the issue with Christine.

“I want my mom to have everybody say goodbye to her,” she says. “Yes, she’s divorcing my dad but she’s not saying, ‘OK, peace out. I’m done with every single one of you.'”

Mykelti is openly close to her father’s other wives. Earlier in the season, she invited Robyn Brown to witness her home birth via Zoom call.

Mykelti explained their bond in the episode: “I moved in with Robyn when my dad and Robyn were first courting because she needed some help with the kids for school, around the house, so I lived with her for a few months. And that’s why I’m still so close to Robyn and her kids is because of that special time that just us had together.”

Back at Christine’s house, the Christine tells Mykelti that she’s welcome to invite the family over if she wants to.

“I think if you wanna say something that’s fine but keep it to the Flagstaff family,” she says. “I don’t wanna pressure anybody.”

“I want to,” her daughter replies.

In her confessional, Mykelti elaborates on her feelings about the situation.

“My mom’s honestly upset that I’m pushing her so much to have people come over and say goodbye because my mom wants to be done,” she explains. “But I think that she’ll regret it if she doesn’t get a goodbye and I think so will they. They’ll regret not saying goodbye jut as much as she will.”

The 26-year-old says she worries that skipping one final get together would “make it so everybody can’t look back on this moment and be happy for (Christine).”

Earlier in the season, Mykelti came to her mother’s defense while weighing in on her divorce.

“I was honestly relieved when I heard my mom was leaving my dad. They’re not happy, they’re not in love,” she explained at the time.

Her husband Tony Padron also shared his thoughts, saying, “I thought it was a little inevitable. I can’t imagine any man being perfect enough to be able to handle four wives.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com