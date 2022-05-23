SiriusXM Buys Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco – The Hamden Journal

SiriusXM has acquired Team Coco, Conan O’Brien’s podcast network and digital media business, including his popular podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Team Coco’s staff will continue to produce the network’s slate of podcasts and collaborate on new content for SiriusXM.

Deal includes a five-year talent agreement for O’Brien to remain host of his namesake podcast, which will continue to be widely available widely.

He’ll also collaborate with SiriusXM to create and exec produce a new fulltime, original Team Coco comedy channel for SiriusXM subscribers.

The agreement also includes distribution of select video from Conan’s podcast as well as from the archives of his long-running late night show on TBS, live events, and merchandise from the Team Coco brands.

Team Coco launched a decade ago and has garnered more than 1 billion annual video views across YouTube and Facebook. It averages 180 million annual podcast downloads and reaches 17 million fans across social media. Its flagship podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, which was developed with Stitcher’s Earwolf, ranks as one of the top five most searched-for podcasts, and recently won two Webby Awards. The deal lends Team Coco the promotional power of SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher listening platforms – “amplifying the network’s voices and extending the Team Coco brand to new audiences,” the announcement said.

“When I started in television my ultimate goal was to work my way up to radio,” the comedian said. “This new deal with SiriusXM builds on the great relationship that began several years ago with a team that is the standout in their field.”

“We are thrilled that Conan remains committed to producing his incredibly successful podcast and will now expand his role into executive producing an exclusive Team Coco radio channel for SiriusXM,” said SiriusXM contect chief. “Conan has built an amazing brand and organization at Team Coco with a proven track record of finding and launching compelling and addictive podcasts. We look forward to continuing to grow the Team Coco brand.”

As part of the acquisition, SXM Media, the combined advertising sales organization of SiriusXM, expands its exclusive global ad representation beyond Team Coco podcasts — like Nicole Byer’s Why Won’t You Date Me? and JB Smoove’s May I Elaborate?, along with its Stitcher co-productions Scam Goddess with Laci Mosley, Literally! with Rob Lowe, The Three Questions with Andy Richter, and Parks and Recollection — to include digital video, social media, and live events associated with Team Coco’s properties.

Team Coco podcasts will continue to be available on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and major podcast listening platforms.

Financial details were revealed but the WSJ said insiders pegged the deal at about $150 million.