Sir David Attenborough’s Latest BBC Film To Unearth Dinosaur Mysteries – The Hamden Journal

Sir David Attenborough is to examine the mystery of the dinosaurs’ last days in a BBC1/PBS/France Télévisions feature film that will unearth a dig site hidden in the hills of North Dakota.

The prehistoric graveyard known as Tanis contains fossilized creatures dating back 66 million years and, in The Fall of the Dinosaurs, Attenborough will examine some of these findings with experts.

Led by palaeontologist Robert DePalma, a team has for three years been carrying out cutting-edge visualization and scanning techniques to reveal these fossilized secrets and find out what happened the day an asteroid hit the earth and wiped out the dinosaurs.

The 95-year-old celebrated documentarian recently helmed documentaries on animal song and a mammoth graveyard and Fall of the Dinosaurs is his first dinosaur film since 2016’s BBC1 feature Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur.

“Dinosaurs were nature’s most extraordinary creatures, dominating the planet for over 150 million years before they became extinct,” he said. “Tanis could be a place where the remains can give us an unprecedented window into the lives of the very last dinosaurs, and a minute-by-minute picture of what happened when the asteroid hit.”

The BBC is joining with long-time co-pro partners PBS and France Télévisions on the feature, with regular Attenborough collaborator BBC Studios producing alongside NOVA and GBH Boston. BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore gave the film the greenlight alongside Head of Science and Natural History Commissioning Jack Bootle. Helen Thomas is exec producing.