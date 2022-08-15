Sir David Attenborough BBC Landmark ‘Wild Isles’ On British Wildlife – The Hamden Journal

Sir David Attenborough’s latest BBC natural history landmark is Wild Isles (working title), aiming to “do for the wildlife of Britain what the Planet Earth series has done for the wildlife of the world.”

The five-part landmark, which has been in the making for three years, will show a “wild side to the British Isles,” said the BBC, starting with an episode on why the region is so globally important for nature before profiling one key habitat per ep: woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine. The like of killer whales, sea eagles and butterflies will all be on show.

Netflix’s David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet producer Silverback Films, which was recently acquired by All3Media, is producing and The Open University, the RSPB and WWF are all co-producers.

Attenborough said British wildlife “matches anything I have seen on my global travels,” describing “astonishing scenery, extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles.”

Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning, Science and Natural History, said viewers will exit the show “thinking a meadow in Somerset is as beautiful as the Serengeti, and the North Atlantic as wild and dramatic as the Antarctic Ocean.”

Wild Isles was commissioned by Bootle, executive producer is Alastair Fothergill and series producer is Hilary Jeffkins.

96-year-old natural history pioneer Attenborough is showing no signs of slowing down in his old age, having most recently helmed BBC One/PBS/France Télévisions feature Dinosaurs: The Final Day.