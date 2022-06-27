Sinking Ship Entertainment Appoints Karine Rubin As Director Of Sales – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kids TV specialist Sinking Ship Entertainment (SSE) has appointed Paris-based exec Karine Rubin as Director of Sales for Europe.

Reporting to department heads Kate Sanagan and Marilyn Kynaston, Rubin will be responsible for the company’s sales efforts throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. She joins with 15 years of experience, including most recently as Film Sales Manager with Toei Animation. She had earlier stints with Gulli and Fremantle in France.

Recent international deals for Sinking Ship have included HR/Ki.ka in Germany picking up Odd Squad, CBBC acquiring Odd Squad and Endlings, France Television buying Odd Squad, and Showmax taking Endlings and Odd Squad across Africa.

“We are thrilled to have Karine join us,” said Sanagan. “Her experience and skills are an excellent match for the rest of the team, and we are excited to be working with her to continue to grow our brands across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Upcoming projects include Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory, in partnership with Scott Brothers Entertainment, and Jane, co-produced with the Jane Goodall Institute. The company is best known for series including Ghostwriter (Apple TV+), Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures (Nickelodeon), Odd Squad (PBS KIDS), and Giver (ION).