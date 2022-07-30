Single winner from Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

A single winner who purchased their ticket in Illinois has won jaw-dropping $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot prize — the third largest in U.S. history.

The lottery winners were announced Saturday morning and included a second place ticket purchased at New Way Deli & Lottery Corp. on East Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx worth a whopping $1,000,002.

Only one man won the Mega Millions $1.28 billion prize. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

A man in the Bronx snatched a second place ticket at the New Way Deli & Lottery Corp. Google Maps

Friday’s winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36, and 13 The mega millions ball was 14.

Winners have the option to receive the $1.28 billion over the course of 29 years, or a lump sum of $747.2 million cash prize, which ends up being $457.5 million after taxes.