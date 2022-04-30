Singer With Grammy Winning Duo The Judds Was 76 – The Hamden Journal

Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.

The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press.

Judd was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as a member of The Judds, alongside daughter Wynonna. The Judds scored scored 20 Top 10 hits (including 15 number ones) and went undefeated for eight consecutive years at all three major country music awards shows.

They also won five Grammy Awards, with Naomi Judd winning a Grammy for Country Song of the Year with The Judds’ hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

