Singer Amy Grant hospitalized in Nashville after bike accident

Amy Grant is in stable condition, as of Thursday. (Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for Educational Media Foundation)

A Wednesday bike accident in Nashville has landed Amy Grant in the hospital.

The Christian singer, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions, a rep told Yahoo Entertainment. She was listed in stable condition and held overnight as a precaution. She “will be staying another night for observation and treatment,” the rep added.

Grant, 61, resides in the country music capital with her husband of 22 years, Vince Gill.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant married in 2000. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In June 2020, she underwent surgery to treat a rare congenital heart defect called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, which the Mayo Clinic describes as when “some but not all of the lung blood vessels (pulmonary veins) are attached to the wrong place in the heart.”

The “House of Love” singer is scheduled to hit the road again next month, with a string of concerts in Tennessee before touring other states and then returning home for a slate of Christmas-themed shows with Gill in December. That same month, she’ll be recognized by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with a Kennedy Center Honor. The prestigious accolade, which is only given to a handful of people each year, recognizes lifetime artistic achievements. Along with Grant, actor George Clooney, singer Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and rockers U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.) will be feted in this year’s star-studded ceremony that will be broadcast later on CBS.

Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein cited Grant for being “the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture.” He noted that the six-time Grammy winner “equally thrived after crossing over into mainstream pop with hit after hit, and today is revered as the ‘Queen of Christian Pop.'”