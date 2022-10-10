Singer Alexander O’Connor Charged With Six Counts Of Sexual Assault – The Hamden Journal

Rex Orange County, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, has been charged with six counts of sexual assault. The English singer and songwriter denied the allegations after appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London.

According to The Sun, O’Connor assaulted a woman twice in the West End on June 1. He further assaulted the same woman four additional times the next day, once in a taxy and three other times in his Notting Hill home.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a representative for the singer said in a statement posted by The Guardian. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

O’Connor was released on unconditional bail and his trial was scheduled to begin on January 3, 2023.

It was earlier this year in July when Rex Orange County announced “with a great deal of sadness” that “due to unforeseen personal circumstances” he was canceling tour dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

“I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned,” read the statement. “This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”