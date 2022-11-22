Singapore’s Clover Films Teams With Jack Neo To Launch HiJack Pictures – The Hamden Journal

Singapore-based producer and distributor Clover Films is teaming with filmmaker Jack Neo’s J Team Productions to launch a joint venture production company, HiJack Pictures.

The new outfit, which has 50:50 ownership between Clover Films and J Team Productions, aims to produce quality content that appeals to international audiences. Clover Films founders Lim Teck and Paulyn Chua, along with Neo and Irene Kng for J Team Productions, are directors of the company, which is based in Singapore.

Neo is Singapore’s most bankable filmmaker with credits including a string of hits, such as the Ah Boys To Men franchise, I Not Stupid series and award-winning drama Homerun. His production house J Team creates content for both cinema and television.

Clover Films is one of the region’s best-known distributors, often acquiring films for regional Southeast Asian distribution. The company has handled titles such as Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning Shoplifters, Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie hit Train To Busan, Hong Kong action films Shockwave 1 & 2, Hong Kong Oscar-nominated drama Better Days and award-winning Taiwanese drama Dear Tenant.

The company has also co-produced Singapore films such as Ah Boys to Men 1 & 2, Filial Party, King Of Mahjong, Ramen Teh and Reunion Dinner.

“We came up with the name HiJack Pictures as a little tribute to Singapore’s most successful filmmaker at the box-office,” said Lim Teck. “Of course, we would not mind ‘hijacking’ all the film projects in the market as well. In drawing on our respective areas of expertise in production, marketing and distribution, we are confident of creating something much greater than the sum of its parts.”

Neo added: “We hope to nurture a new generation of Singaporean filmmakers, to produce commercially viable content which also connects with the audience. We hope to work with regional partners in producing a slate of feature content that I will helm or supervise. There is great potential in this collaboration of our two companies and we look forward to making this synergy work.”