Sinema knocked for wearing white furry vest during panel discussion at Davos

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema caused a stir at Davos not only for the high-five she shared with Sen. Joe Manchin, but also for the furry vest she wore — with one Twitter user asking “why is she dressed like a sheep?”

The Arizona independent, known for her maverick fashion tastes in a chamber ​dominated by Brooks Brothers suits​, ​rocked the fluffy white vest and her usual heavy framed glasses when she appeared onstage during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps.

While her high-five with Manchin to celebrate blocking filibuster reform attracted lots of attention in the political press, her unique style turned Twitter users into would-be fashion critics.

“​Why is she dressed like a sheep”? asked Laura Bassett, ​the editor of Jezebel, on the social messaging site.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wore a furry vest for her appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos that did not sit well with Twitter users. AP

Others suggested Sinema got her appearances mixed up.

“Clearly Kyrsten Sinema heard she was going to Davos & thought it was some kind of Game of Thrones fan convention,” said Tara Dublin, who describes herself as a “MAGA Block Queen” on Twitter. ​​

Sinema is well known for not playing it close to the vest with her wardrobe, setting tongues wagging when she wore a denim vest in the chamber or channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe with a clingy skirt and top and bombshell blonde hair style.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and her white vest stole the show at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Benedikt von Loebell/World Econo

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, in vest, took part in a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. AP

The 46-year-old also favors vintage clothing, 1950s-style dresses and has been spotted wearing candy-colored wigs.

Another Twitter user remarked on her quirky getups and suggested she star in a new TV show.

“Someone needs to create a new Veep style show called ‘Kristy Cinnamon’ maybe get Jennifer Coolidge for the lead. get a sponsorships from Warby-Parker and Hot Topic,” wrote OGNinja.

Another gave a thumbs down to the vest.

​”​A bath mat is not a vest,” wrote Sarah Burris​, a reporter at Raw Story.

“Sinema decided to take ​’​wolf in sheep’s clothing​’​ way too literally​,​ ” wrote Santiago Mayer, executive director of the liberal group Voters of Tomorrow.