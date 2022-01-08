Sinead O’Connor’s teenage son dies as she pays tribute to ‘light of my life’

Sinead O’Connor has shocked fans by telling them her 17-year-old son Shane has died.

The 55-year-old tweeted: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace:”

She later tweeted a Bob Marley song which she dedicated to Shane: “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

Police had previously launched an appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Shane O’Connor who had been missing since Thursday in Talllaght with Sinead tweeting: “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

“My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.

“This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety”.

Police had earlier renewed their appeal to find Shane who was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin, on Friday.

A spokesman said: “He is 5ft 6 ins, with short brown hair and blue

eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie with a print

design dark tracksuit pants, a wine colored T-shirt and runners.”

Police today confirmed the news with a spokesman saying: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Last May, Sinead posted a picture of the 17-year-old as he photographed accompanied her as she received her second coronavirus vaccine with many fans noticing how similar they looked.

Sinead said: “My lovely 17 yr old son coming with me : ) Behold Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor #Gentleman.”

TV presenter Muireann O’Connell tweeted: “I am so terribly sorry for your tragic loss. My thoughts are with you and your family.”

Former Pogues member Cáit O’Riordan tweeted: “I’m so sorry Sinead”.

Shane is the son of Sinead and Donal Lunny, a popular Irish folk musician and producer.

He has been a founding member of a number of bands, most recently Usher’s Island.

Sinead and Donal split shortly after Shane’s arrival.

The singer has been married four times and has four children.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.