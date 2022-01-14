Sinead O’Connor hospitalized

Sinead O’Connor has been hospitalized after tweeting harrowing messages suggesting she planned to “follow” son Shane just days after he was found dead.

The distraught 55-year-old singer told fans Thursday afternoon that she was “with cops now on way to hospital” just an hour after her distressing thread about also dying.

“I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him,” she said of Shane, 17, whose body was found Jan. 7, a day after he went missing from suicide watch at an Irish hospital.

The singer, pictured above in 2020, previously tweeted harrowing messages suggesting to planned to “follow” her son Shane. Getty Images

“I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone,” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” star wrote.

In her despondent state, the star blamed herself for her son’s death, saying she was a “monster” who had alienated her family and didn’t “deserve to live.”

“God made me wrong. So I’m sending myself back and I’m finding the only person on this earth who ever truly loved me,” she wrote of her son.

O’Connor’s tweets sparked concern.

She followed the thread an hour later by reassuring alarmed followers that she was heading to the hospital.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that … I’m sorry I upset everyone,” she said of her earlier tweets.

“I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while,” she said.

O’Connor and her son Shane, who died last week.

O’Connor shared custody of Shane with Irish folk singer Donal Lunny. The singer has been married four times and has three other children, Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio, according to reports.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.