Sinéad O’Connor hospitalized after posting troubling tweets 1 week after son’s death

Sinéad O’Connor, performing in 2020, is grieving the death of her 17-year-old son. (Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Sinéad O’Connor has been hospitalized one week after the death of her teenage son.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer, 55, said Thursday night that she was going to the hospital to get help after posting now-deleted tweets expressing suicidal thoughts. She’s been mourning her 17-year-old son, Shane, who was found dead on Jan. 7 — two days after he went missing from a Dublin treatment facility.

“I’m sorry,” O’Connor wrote later in another deleted tweet. “I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital.”

On Friday, she wrote, “I’m sorry for what I tweeted yesterday. I’m very upset. My son,” who died by suicide, “was the love of my life… I am ruined without my son. I am sorry I’ve upset anyone.”

O’Connor also said she had been on her own for the last few days. She said Shane’s father, folk singer Donal Lunny, was upset with her for tweeting about their son’s private traditional Hindu funeral service.

“I’ve upset Shane’s dad because I tweeted the funeral,” she wrote. “I’m sorry Donal. I’m lonely. Twitter is for lonely people. Monsters like me get terribly lonely.”

O’Connor — who has long been candid about her mental health struggles and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and PTSD— shared the news of Shane’s death on Jan. 7.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” wrote the performer, who has three other children. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Shane had apparently been on suicide watch in the treatment facility. O’Connor blamed the hospital for letting the teen “out of their grasp.” She also criticized the state child and family agency Tusla for failing her son.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.