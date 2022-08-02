Simu Liu uses his mouth to resuscitate a maggot on ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’

Things got pretty gross on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Monday, as Simu Liu used his mouth to resuscitate a maggot. Since the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star was in the snow-covered Canadian Rockies, the only fishing bait available was frozen maggots. In order to revive one of the insects, he placed it under his tongue until it started moving again.

“It’s like really cold for a while, and you think it’s just like a little piece of ice, and then it just starts squirming around,” Liu explained, “Yeah, that’s not a comfortable thing to be feeling in your mouth area.”

Liu’s disgust was rewarded as the maggot was used to catch dinner.

“So we just caught a fish,” Liu said. “Bear wrestled it out of the water and then just bludgeoned it to death right in front of me.” He shook the remaining frozen maggots in his hand, adding, “And I don’t have to eat these anymore!”

Despite having a whole fish to eat, Grylls insisted on adding the maggots to a stew that he made. While it sounded disgusting, Liu admitted, “It’s pretty good.”

Running Wild With Bear Grylls airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Watch as Bachelor Nation can’t believe a contestant is using a dying dog to get ahead:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.