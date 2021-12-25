Simu Liu & The Best Of 2021 – The Hamden Journal

It’s not quite the actual Avengers, but the sheer power of the talent assembled on the Hero Nation podcast this past year has pretty damn close.

Which is why you have to listen in on some of our genre greatest hits with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, What If… EP A.C. Bradley, and No Time To Die’s Rami Malek. Plus there’s also Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and Candyman’s Colman Domingo.

Take a listen to our 2021 mega mixtape right here:

While you’ve been opening up presents this morning and gobbling up Christmas puddling, if you’ve been going deep into The Matrix Resurrections over the holidays as well, we recommend also listening in our December 18 session with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. And don’t miss, the return of Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld to the podcast ahead of the finale of the Disney+ series earlier this week.

With all that, see you in 2022!

