Simu Liu reveals he lost his grandparents to COVID after fellow Marvel star voices anti-vaccine stance

“Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu tweeted his support for COVID-19 vaccines hours after “Ant-Man” actor Evangeline Lilly advocated for “bodily sovereignty” against vaccine mandates.

Lilly took to Instagram yesterday to post about her attendance of an anti-vaccination rally in Washington D.C., organized by a nonprofit belonging to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who triggered widespread controversy for saying people today have less freedom than Anne Frank.

The actress, who portrayed Hope van Dyne, or the Wasp, in the 2018 film “Ant-Man and the Wasp” didn’t mention Kennedy but instead shared photos taken during the rally with signboards that read, “Vaxxed Democrat for Medical freedom,” “Nurses for Vaxx-Choice” and “Feds for Medical Freedom.” She also included a quote from Indian American entrepreneur Naval Ravikant: “All tyranny begins with the desire to coerce others for the greater good.”

“I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing,” Lilly captioned her post. “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society and under any threat whatsoever.”

“This is not the way,” she added. “This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro-choice before COVID and I am still pro-choice today.”

In response, Liu later took to Twitter to share his support for the mandatory Covid-19 vaccination hours after Lilly shared her Instagram post.

“I lost my grandparents to COVID last year,” Liu tweeted. “They were still waiting for their vaccines. I’m fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science.”

“As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization’s efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world,” he added. “It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that.”

Actor David Dastmalchian, who played cybercriminal Kurt Goreshter in both of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man” films, as well as Polka-Dot Man in the 2021 DC Comics film “The Suicide Squad,” also shared his opinion on Twitter, which some users believed referenced Lilly’s Instagram post.

Marvel star Letitia Wright, who portrayed Princess Shuri 2018’s “Black Panther,” has also previously come under fire for her anti-vaccination views on social media, according to Newsweek.

Featured Image via q on cbc (left), Marvel Entertainment (right)

