Simu Liu, Lisa Ling, and more celebrities condemn Lunar New Year mass shooting in California

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty; Araya Doheny/Getty for Baby2Baby; Kevin Mazur/Getty for CNN George Takei; Lisa Ling; Simu Liu
Simu Liu, Lisa Ling, and more celebrities are expressing outrage and heartbreak in the wake of a Lunar New Year mass shooting in California.
A gunman killed 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance venue at the tail end of a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, a largely Asian suburb of Los Angeles, on Saturday night. The shooter, who is believed to be an Asian male between 30 and 50 years old, remains at large and may have targeted another ballroom venue in the nearby city of Alhambra.
The shooting marks the deadliest attack since a teenage gunman killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last May. Day two of the new year festivities in Monterey Park, which has drawn thousands of attendees in past years, has been canceled Sunday in the wake of the shooting.
In a Twitter thread, Liu said that he was “shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken” for the community.
Ling said she was “shattered” to hear the news on the community’s most celebrated holiday.
George Takei and Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng, among others, also reacted to the news.