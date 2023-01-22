Simu Liu, Lisa Ling, and more celebrities condemn Lunar New Year mass shooting in California

SOUL OF A NATION – 5/27/22 – ABC News groundbreaking Soul of a Nation returns with a special presentation, Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage, the networks first-ever primetime program celebrating the diversity and recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of the vibrant Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community. The primetime presentation, hosted by actor, New York Times bestselling author and social justice activist George Takei, underscores the strength, beauty and resilience of the AANHPI community against a backdrop of ongoing hate attacks and a history of exclusion, marginalization and invisibility. Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage A Soul of a Nation Presentation airs Friday, May 27, 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images) GEORGE TAKEI; WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lisa Ling attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Simu Liu speaks onstage during the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN)

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty; Araya Doheny/Getty for Baby2Baby; Kevin Mazur/Getty for CNN George Takei; Lisa Ling; Simu Liu

Simu Liu, Lisa Ling, and more celebrities are expressing outrage and heartbreak in the wake of a Lunar New Year mass shooting in California.

A gunman killed 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance venue at the tail end of a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, a largely Asian suburb of Los Angeles, on Saturday night. The shooter, who is believed to be an Asian male between 30 and 50 years old, remains at large and may have targeted another ballroom venue in the nearby city of Alhambra.

The shooting marks the deadliest attack since a teenage gunman killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last May. Day two of the new year festivities in Monterey Park, which has drawn thousands of attendees in past years, has been canceled Sunday in the wake of the shooting.

In a Twitter thread, Liu said that he was “shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken” for the community.

Ling said she was “shattered” to hear the news on the community’s most celebrated holiday.

George Takei and Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng, among others, also reacted to the news.

Related content: