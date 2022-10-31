‘Simpsons’ goes anime for Treehouse of Horror XXXIII and fans love it

33rd Treehouse of Horror episode aired Sunday night and featured an anime version of the long-running show’s beloved characters.

The second installment, titled “Death Tome,” was a parody of the Japanese manga series Death Note, by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, about a high schooler who comes into possession of a mystical notebook that gives him the power to kill anybody whose name he enters in it. In the version, it’s Lisa who goes on a killing spree, as the studious middle child of the family comes up with multiple, creative ways to kill off Mr. Burns and employees of his corporation Globo-Warm who have plans to melt the polar icecap.

Ultimately, Lisa’s string of murders is exposed by Bart, or El Barto, who found out about her “justice spree” by reading her diary. And just when Lisa almost wrote her own brother’s name in the Death Tome book, she realized she had been corrupted.

Viewers absolutely loved the anime version of the show’s iconic characters and took to Twitter asking if an entire anime-style series could be made.

Ahead of Sunday night’s Halloween episode, Simpsons writer Carolyn Omine stated that this year’s Treehouse of Horror will contain a bunch of Easter eggs. Viewers loved the Tokyo version of Krusty Burger and Duff Beer, but they also loved the third installment of the episode, called “Simpsons World,” which was a parody of Westworld.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

