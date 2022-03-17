Simone Biles shows off her Burberry and bright green bathing suits

Simone Biles is boo’d up on the beach.

The Olympic gymnast took to Instagram to share photos of herself wearing some green looks and posing with fiancé Jonathan Owens, oceanside, in Turks and Caicos.

Simone Biles has no shortage of swimsuit pics on her feed. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Our contribution to st paddys day,” she captioned the pics.

But that isn’t all the couple has been celebrating: While the two are still glowing from their February engagement, enjoying their first vacation since the big moment, Biles also posted on Monday for her birthday, to commemorate turning 25. She’s been making sure that there is no shortage of photos capturing their joy.

“Feelin good, livin better,” she captioned a photo of herself and Owens in an intimate moment while she wore a Burberry bathing suit.

The football player also posted a series of pics to celebrate his future wife’s birthday.

“Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!! What’s a better place to bring it in than paradise,” he captioned his own Turks and Caicos slideshow. “Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it’s obvious we were made for each other.”

People praised the couple in Owen’s comments, celebrating their representation of #Blacklove and thanking them for sharing the beautiful memories. Still, Biles couldn’t help but include her own bikini pics — which her admirers also adored.

“Wear your greens kids,” she wrote on a photo of herself in a bright neon green bikini. With the gymnast’s abs on display, fans assured her, “Green is your color.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.