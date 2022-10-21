Simona Halep provisionally suspended from tennis after failing drugs test

Simona Halep (ROU) in action against Amanda Anisimova (USA) in their Ladies’ Singles Quarter Final match during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2022 in London, England – Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended from tennis after failing a drugs test at the US Open.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who won the 2019 Wimbledon title a year after her success at the French Open, has tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat, a drug used to treat anaemia, following a test in New York last month. Subsequent testing on her B sample confirmed the positive.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency [ITIA] announced the provisional ban on Friday, immediately after which world No 9 Halep insisted she had never knowingly taken a banned substance.

‘I feel completely confused and betrayed’

In a statement posted on Twitter, Halep said: “Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life.

“Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed.

“I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.

“It’s not about the title of the money. It’s about honour, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years.”

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England, Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, Day 12; Simona Halep (ROM) holds the Venus Rosewater Dish after winning the womens singles final – Shaun Brooks/Action Plus via Getty Images

The 31-year-old Romanian is the highest-profile tennis player to fail a drugs test since Maria Sharapova six years ago.

She has not played since her surprise first-round exit at the US Open at the hands of qualifier Daria Snigur, after which she confirmed that she would end her season prematurely to undergo nose surgery.

Halep joined forces with trainer Patrick Mouratoglou, following his split with Serena Williams, in April this year, but the former world No 1 struggled for form at this year’s Grand Slams and aside from reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals, she failed to progress beyond the fourth round.

B sample confirms findings of A sample, says ITIA

Announcing the provisional ban, the International Tennis Integrity Unit said: “The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has confirmed that Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP).

“The ITIA sent the player a pre-charge notice of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation on 7 October 2022 under Article 2.1 of the Programme (presence of a Prohibited Substance in a Player’s Sample) and/or Article 2.2 (Use of a Prohibited Substance without a valid TUE).

“Halep, who has a WTA ranking of 9, provided a sample whilst competing at the US Open in August 2022. The sample was split into A and B samples and the subsequent analysis found that the A sample contained FG-4592 (Roxadustat), which is a prohibited substance listed in the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Adverse Analytical Findings for non-specified substances carry a mandatory provisional suspension.

“The player exercised their right to request that the B sample was analysed, which confirmed the finding in the A sample. While provisionally suspended, the player is ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned tennis events organised by the governing bodies of the sport.

“The ITIA is the delegated third party, under the World Anti-Doping Code of the International Tennis Federation, the international governing body for the sport of tennis and signatory of the Code. The ITIA is responsible for the management and administration of anti-doping across professional tennis in accordance with the 2022 TADP.”