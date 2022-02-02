Simon Cowell pictured with plaster cast after breaking his arm

Simon Cowell shows the broken arm he suffered in a bicycle injury last week as he and his partner, Lauren Silverman, leave their home in London’s Holland Park. (PA)

Simon Cowell has been photographed with his arm in a plaster cast following a second biking accident.

The 62-year-old was reportedly rushed to hospital after being sent flying over his handlebars during the crash near his west London home.

However, the Britain’s Got Talent judge appeared to be in good spirits as he stepped out with his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

With his arm covered in a bright yellow cast covered in scribbles including animals and his son Eric’s name, the star flashed a smile for the cameras on his outing.

Simon Cowell shows the broken arm he suffered in a bicycle injury last week as he sits outside The Castle pub in London’s Holland Park wearing his cast. (PA)

Cowell is said to have turned a sharp corner in wet conditions when the bike “went out from under him” and sent him crashing into the ground, according to a report by TMZ.

The bike-riding enthusiast was said to have been driving the Das Spitzing Evolution S-Pedelec bike — which has a basic price of £7921 and has top speeds of 27mph — without a helmet at 20mph when the accident occurred.

Simon Cowell looked in good spirits after leaving his house in London’s Holland Park with a broken arm after suffering a bicycle injury last week. (PA)

He was reportedly “blood soaked”taken to a nearby hospital with a broken arm, badly bruised cheek and possible concussion.

The former X Factor boss, who was attended to by passersby before paramedics arrived was released from hospital the same evening and ordered to rest up.

In August 2020, he broke his back while testing out his new £10,000 e-bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home. It also forced him to miss filming of Britain’s Got Talent on which he was temporarily replaced by Diversity star, Ashley Banjo.

(left to right) Judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon arrive for Britain’s Got Talent auditions (PA)

Speaking about the incident after he was forced to undergo back surgery, Cowell said: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

The media mogul was said to be considering suing the manufacturers, Swindon Powertrain.

Simon Cowell sits outside The Castle pub in London’s Holland Park wearing his cast (PA)

A spokesperson for the star stated at the time: “Simon is understandably extremely concerned for other peoples’ safety in relation to this bike.

“We have been pressing the manufacturers about this and will continue to press them, including in relation to the claims of the former member of staff.”

Cowell, who did not follow through with the legal action but claimed to have downgraded his bike to something a little less professional, told his ex girlfriend Terri Seymour on ExtraTV he still does “ten miles a day.”

Adding: “My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it’s an e-bike. I still got to pedal and I do about ten miles a day… even though I had an accident on one.

“That was more an electric motorbike – these are called pedal-assist bikes and they’re brilliant.”

The father-of-one recently made headlines for his proposing to 44-year-old socialite and mother of his son Lauren Silverman.