Silvergate Stock Plunges As FTX Saga Triggers $8 Billion Withdrawals

Silvergate Capital  (SI) – Get Free Report shares plunged lower Thursday after it said the collapse of FTX lead to a rush of withdraws at the crypto lending specialist amid what it called a “crisis of confidence across the digital asset ecosystem.”

Silvergate said in a limited update to its fourth quarter earnings that deposits from digital asset customers fell $8.1 billion over the three months ending in December, compared to third quarter levels, to around $3.8 billion following the FTX Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in early November. 