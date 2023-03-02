Silvergate Stock Dives 40%. The Bank Faces a Financial Crisis.

Silvergate Capital



an influential banker to the cryptocurrency industry, faces a financial crisis precipitated by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, one of its customers. What happens next has important implications for digital asset markets and regulation.

Shares in



Silvergate



(ticker: SI) plunged 46% in U.S. premarket trading on Thursday after the group said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) late Wednesday that it would not be able to submit its annual 10-K report in time.