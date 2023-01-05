Silvergate Capital Dives On Crypto Exodus, Fed Seizures

Shares of cryptocurrency banker Silvergate Capital (SI) dived in early trade, after the company reported a steep drop in crypto-related deposits in the fourth quarter. SI stock plummeted 39% in premarket trade.







In preliminary forth-quarter results late Wednesday, the La Jolla, Calif.-based bank said it had sold large amounts of assets at a loss in order to cover $8.1 billion in customer withdrawals. The bank, which ended Wednesday with a market capitalization of $694.9 million, reported a $718 million loss tied to debt liquidated in order to cover withdrawals.

A separate court filing on Wednesday showed a New York federal magistrate had in December ordered the seizure of funds reportedly tied to bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX held by Silvergate. Those funds are possibly in the $63 million range, according to data from the Wall Street Journal.

The Silvergate Capital seizure was apparently part of a larger initiative by Federal authorities to subsume assets tied to the FTX collapse. Assets of Robinhood Markets (HOOD) were also targeted, with the WSJ reporting that portion of the dispute involved 56 million shares.

Robinhood shares dipped less than 2% in Thursday’s premarket action.

