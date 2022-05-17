Silver Tree To Direct & EP On Season 1 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Silver Tree (The Flight Attendant, You) is set to direct and executive produce on the upcoming Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction.

The project is a reimagination of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film in which the two central characters were played by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

Lizzy Caplan portrays Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. The object of her affection Dan is played by Joshua Jackson.

Cunningham serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Hynes as well as Amblin Television presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Previously, Tree served as the executive producer and director on the second season of The Flight Attendant for HBO Max; the executive producer and director on You for Netflix for two seasons; and the executive producer and director on Shameless for Showtime.

She also directed several episodes of The Flight Attendant for its first season. Her episodic credits include Pearson for USA, The Fix and A Million Little Things for ABC, as well as Grace and Frankie for Netflix, among others.

She is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion.