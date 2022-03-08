Silver and Gold Explode Higher. How High Can They Go?

The run in commodities has been stunning. It’s not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others.

We’ve been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards. Deere  (DE) – Get Deere & Company Report has rallied with agriculture. Energy stocks via the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF  (XLE) – Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Report have boomed higher with oil.

But the one that suffers from all of it? The consumer.

