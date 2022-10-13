The post Silk Sonic “Gracefully, Humbly,” and “Sexually” Bow Out of 2023 Grammy Consideration appeared first on Consequence.

Silk Sonic took home four trophies at the 2022 Grammy Awards for the single “Leave the Door Open,” and their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, was an early favorite for the 2023 Album of the Year. But the superstar duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will not be in contention, writing in a statement to Rolling Stone that they will “bow out of submitting our album.”

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars said. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

“Leave the Door Open” won in all four categories for which it had been submitted, including Song and Record of the Year. According to Mars, “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” he said. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony.”

He added, “Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

In August, Silk Sonic wrapped their Las Vegas residency, which seemed like a lot of fun. After one show, they covered Papa Roach’s “Last Resort.”

Silk Sonic “Gracefully, Humbly,” and “Sexually” Bow Out of 2023 Grammy Consideration

Wren Graves

Popular Posts

Subscribe to Consequence’s email digest and get the latest breaking news in music, film, and television, tour updates, access to exclusive giveaways, and more straight to your inbox.