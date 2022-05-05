Silicon Motion Technology Stock Soars After $3.8 Billion MaxLinear Deal

Text size





Semiconductor company Silicon Motion Technology agreed to be acquired by MaxLinear.

Shares of





Silicon Motion Technology



soared more than 22% in premarket trading Thursday, after the Taiwan-based semiconductor company agreed to be acquired by





MaxLinear



in a $3.8 billion cash-and-stock deal.

Under the terms of the deal, U.S. chip maker MaxLinear (ticker: MXL) will pay $93.54 in cash and 0.388 of its shares for each Silicon Motion American depositary share outstanding, valuing the ADS at $114.34. That represents a 41% premium to Silicon Motion’s close on Wednesday, when talks of a potential deal were first reported.