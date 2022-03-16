NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, top available players, cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The offseason can be nearly as exciting as the on-field action, with trades, free agency and the draft consuming the spring and summer months.
That excitement, of course, has only been heightened in 2022 with several high-profile quarterbacks in the news.
In the first month following the Super Bowl, four major quarterback dominos have fallen. Tom Brady retired (and then unretired), Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers, Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos and Carson Wentz was traded from the Colts to the Commanders.
Here’s a full preview before NFL free agency, including information on the salary cap and some of the top available players:
When does NFL free agency start?
Free agency in the NFL begins immediately when the new league year begins. This year, that falls on March 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET.
Teams began speaking with free agents two days before free agency begins during the legal tampering period. Beginning on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET, clubs were able to contact and negotiate with players who will become unrestricted free agents two days later. Players and teams can agree to deals, but they can’t be signed until the new league year begins.
Which NFL teams have the most cap space?
The salary cap is a tricky thing in the NFL. Unlike the NBA, football players do not have fully guaranteed salaries. Between bonuses, incentives and void years, there are plenty of loopholes that teams use to clear cap space.
As of March 15 at 9 a.m., here’s a look at the 10 teams with the most top-51 salary cap space (per Spotrac):
-
Indianapolis Colts: $62,655,729
-
New York Jets: $47,871,254
-
Seattle Seahawks: $41,934,954
-
Chicago Bears: $36,878,225
-
Carolina Panthers: $34,177,673
-
Las Vegas Raiders: $29,778,638
-
Miami Dolphins: $26,970,521
-
Dallas Cowboys: $26,763,128
-
Denver Broncos: $23,507,699
-
Philadelphia Eagles: $23,143,723
Plenty of teams aren’t in a good position, as eight teams are above the cap. Here are the 10 teams with the least amount of top-51 cap space as of March 15 at 9 a.m.:
-
Los Angeles Rams: $-22,889,599
-
Green Bay Packers: $-20,931,431
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $-14,705,805
-
New Orleans Saints: $-9,805,619
-
San Francisco 49ers: $-8,914,605
-
New York Giants: $-6,448,322
-
Kansas City Chiefs: $-6,280,943
-
Tennessee Titans: $-1,613,640
-
Minnesota Vikings: $2,424,603
-
Arizona Cardinals: $2,563,113
Who are the best NFL free agents for 2022?
Here’s a position-by-position look at the best players set to hit free agency:
Quarterbacks
-
Jameis Winston, Saints
-
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins: Bridgewater reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to be the Dolphins’ backup quarterback.
-
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington
-
Cam Newton, Panthers
-
Marcus Mariota, Raiders
-
Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers: Trubisky reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to become the Steelers’ new starting quarterback.
-
Jacoby Brissett, Dolphins
-
Andy Dalton, Bears
-
Tyrod Taylor, Giants: Taylor reportedly agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, including $8.5 million guaranteed with the Giants.
-
Trevor Siemian, Saints
-
Brian Hoyer, Patriots: Hoyer reportedly agreed with the Patriots on a two-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed and incentives.
Running backs
-
Chase Edmonds, Dolphins: Edmonds reportedly is headed to Miami on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed.
-
James Conner, Cardinals: Cardinals reportedly plan to re-sign Conner on a three-year, $21 million deal that could grow to a maximum of $25.5 million and includes $13.5 million fully guaranteed.
-
Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
-
Devonta Freeman, Ravens
-
Damien Williams, Bears
-
Melvin Gordon, Broncos
-
David Johnson, Texans
-
Marlon Mack, Colts
-
Darrel Williams, Chiefs
-
Sony Michel, Rams
-
Brandon Bolden, Patriots
-
James White, Patriots
-
Jordan Howard, Eagles
-
Alex Collins, Seahawks
-
Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
-
Jeff Wilson, 49ers
-
Raheem Mostert, 49ers
-
Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers
-
Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers
-
Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
-
D’Onta Foreman, Titans
-
J.D. McKissic, Bills: McKissic reportedly agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with upside to $8 million with the Bills.
Wide receivers
-
A.J. Green, Cardinals
-
Christian Kirk, Jaguars: Kirk reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $84 million.
-
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
-
Emmanuel Sanders, Bills
-
Isaiah McKenzie, Bills: McKenzie reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to remain with Buffalo.
-
Allen Robinson, Bears
-
Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys: Wilson reportedly agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal that includes $12.75 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.
-
Michael Gallup, Cowboys: Gallup reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cowboys for five years and $62.5 million.
-
Davante Adams, Packers: The Packers used the franchise tag on Adams for one year, $20.415 million.
-
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
-
Danny Amendola, Texans
-
T.Y. Hilton, Colts
-
D.J. Chark, Lions: Chark reportedly will join the Lions on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million with $10 million fully guaranteed.
-
Byron Pringle, Chiefs
-
Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs
-
Mike Williams, Chargers: Williams reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chargers for three years and $60 million.
-
Odell Beckham Jr., Rams
-
Zay Jones, Jaguars: Jones reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars.
-
Will Fuller, Dolphins
-
Tre’Quan Smith, Saints
-
Braxton Berrios, Jets: New York reportedly agreed to bring Berrios back on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes $7 million fully guaranteed.
-
Jamison Crowder, Jets
-
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
-
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
-
Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: The Bucs placed the $19.18 million franchise tag on Godwin.
-
Adam Humphries, Washington
Tight ends
-
Zach Ertz, Cardinals: After being traded from Philly to Arizona midseason, Ertz reportedly is sticking with the Cardinals on a three-year, $31.65 million contract.
-
Maxx Williams, Cardinals
-
Hayden Hurst, Ravens
-
Jimmy Graham, Bears
-
C.J. Uzomah, Bengals: Uzomah reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.
-
David Njoku, Browns: The Browns used the franchise tag on Njoku for one year, $10.93 million.
-
Dalton Schultz, Cowboys: The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Schultz for one year, $10.93 million.
-
Robert Tonyan, Packers
-
Mo Alie-Cox, Colts: The Colts reportedly re-signed Cox on a three-year, $18 million deal.
-
Jared Cook, Chargers
-
Mike Gesicki, Dolphins: The Dolphins placed the $10.93 million franchise tag on Gesicki.
-
Tyler Conklin, Vikings
-
Evan Engram, Giants: Engram reportedly agreed on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $9 million deal that could go up to $10 million with incentives with the Jaguars.
-
Gerald Everett, Seahawks
-
Will Dissly, Seahawks: The Seahawks and Dissly reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal.
-
O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
-
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
-
Anthony Firkser, Titans
-
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington
Offensive tackles
-
Riley Reiff, Bengals
-
Eric Fisher, Colts
-
Cam Robinson, Jaguars: The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson for one year, $16.662 million.
-
Orlando Brown, Chiefs: The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown for one year, $16.662 million.
-
Andrew Wylie, Chiefs
-
Joseph Noteboom, Rams: Noteboom reportedly agreed to re-sign with Los Angeles on a three-year, $40 million deal.
-
Trent Brown, Patriots
-
Terron Armstead, Saints
-
Morgan Moses, Jets
-
Duane Brown, Seahawks
Offensive guards
-
Max Garcia, Cardinals
-
Ike Boettger, Bills
-
James Daniels, Steelers: Daniels reportedly agrees to a three-year, $26.5 million deal with the Steelers.
-
Connor Williams, Dolphins: Williams reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed with the Dolphins.
-
Andrew Norwell, Jaguars
-
Michael Schofield, Chargers
-
Austin Corbett, Panthers: Corbett reportedly will sign with the Panthers on a three-year, $29.25 million contract.
-
Ted Karras, Bengals: The former Patriot agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals.
-
Will Hernandez, Giants
-
Trai Turner, Steelers
-
Laken Tomlinson, Jets: Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $41.2 million with the Jets.
-
Alex Cappa, Bengals: Cappa is leaving Tom Brady for Joe Burrow, reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $40 million deal.
-
Brandon Scherff, Jaguars: Scherff reportedly is headed south to the Jaguars on a three-year deal worth up to $52.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.
Centers
-
Bradley Bozeman, Ravens
-
Matt Paradis, Panthers
-
Austin Blythe, Chiefs
-
Brian Allen, Rams: Allen reportedly agreed to return to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal.
-
Billy Price, Giants
-
Ethan Pocic, Seahawks
-
Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers: Jensen is staying in Tampa on a three-year, $39 million deal.
-
Ben Jones, Titans: Jones reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Titans on a two-year deal worth $14 million.
EDGE rushers
-
Chandler Jones, Cardinals
-
Dante Fowler Jr., Falcons
-
Justin Houston, Ravens
-
Pernell McPhee, Ravens
-
Jerry Hughes, Bills
-
Hasson Reddick, Eagles: Reddick reportedly is heading to Philadelphia on a three-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.
-
Jadeveon Clowney, Browns
-
Takkarist McKinley, Browns
-
Randy Gregory: Gregory reportedly signed with the Denver Broncos on a five-year deal worth $70 million.
-
Alex Okafor, Chiefs
-
Melvin Ingram, Chiefs
-
Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers
-
Von Miller, Rams
-
Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins: Ogbah is reportedly returning to Miami on a four-year, $65 million deal with $32 million guaranteed.
-
Everson Griffen, Vikings
-
Derek Barnett, Eagles
-
Ryan Kerrigan, Eagles
-
Rasheem Green, Seahawks
-
Jason Pierre-Paul, Buccaneers
-
Harold Landry, Titans: Landry reportedly plans to re-sign with the Titans for five years, $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.
Defensive linemen
-
Brandon Williams, Ravens
-
Calais Campbell, Ravens
-
Akiem Hicks, Bears
-
B.J. Hill, Bengals: Hill reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million with $15 million in year one deal with the Bengals.
-
Larry Ogunjobi, Bears: After making the Super Bowl with the Bengals, Ogunjobi reportedly will join the Bears on a three-year, $40.5 million deal with $26.35 million guaranteed.
-
Malik Jackson, Browns
-
Jarran Reed, Chiefs
-
D.J. Jones, Broncos: Jones and the Broncos reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.
-
Linval Joseph, Chargers
-
Sebastian Joseph-Day, Chargers: Joseph-Day reportedly agreed with the Chargers on a three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.
-
Gerald McCoy, Raiders
-
Solomon Thomas, Raiders
-
Sheldon Richardson, Vikings
-
Danny Shelton, Giants
-
Folorunso Fatukasi, Jaguars: Fatukasi reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars that includes $20 million guaranteed.
-
Al Woods, Seahawks: Woods reportedly will return to Seattle on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with $4.75 million guaranteed.
-
Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers
Linebackers
-
Foyesade Oluokun, Jaguars: The former Falcon reportedly is headed to Jacksonville on a three-year, $45 million deal with $28 million guaranteed.
-
Alec Ogletree, Bears
-
Keanu Neal, Cowboys
-
Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
-
Kenny Young, Broncos
-
De’Vondre Campbell: De’Vondre Campbell and the Packers reportedly agreed on a five-year deal worth $50 million.
-
Christian Kirksey, Texans
-
Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans
-
Kyzir White, Chargers
-
K.J. Wright, Raiders
-
Dont’a Hightower, Patriots
-
Ja’Whaun Bentley, Patriots
-
Kyle Van Noy, Patriots
-
Jamie Collins, Patriots
-
Kwon Alexander, Saints
-
Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
-
Rashaan Evans, Titans
-
Jon Bostic, Washington
Cornerbacks
-
Levi Wallace, Bills
-
Stephon Gilmore, Panthers
-
Bryce Callahan, Broncos
-
Kyle Fuller, Broncos
-
Rasul Douglas, Packers
-
Xavier Rhodes, Colts
-
Charvarius Ward, 49ers: The former Chief reportedly agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers that includes $26.7 million guaranteed.
-
Casey Hayward, Raiders
-
Chris Harris Jr., Chargers
-
Darious Williams, Rams
-
Justin Coleman, Dolphins
-
Patrick Peterson, Vikings
-
J.C. Jackson, Chargers: Jackson reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers that invoices $40 million guaranteed.
-
Joe Haden, Steelers
-
D.J. Reed, Seahawks
-
Sidney Jones, Seahawks: Jones reportedly will return to Seattle on a one-year deal worth $3.6 million.
-
Carlton Davis, Buccaneers: Davis reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $45 million deal.
-
Richard Sherman, Buccaneers
-
K’Waun Williams, 49ers
Safeties
-
Duron Harmon, Falcons
-
Tashaun Gipson, Bears
-
Jessie Bates III, Bengals: The Bengals used the franchise tag on Bates for one year, $12.911 million.
-
Jayron Kearse, Cowboys
-
Kareem Jackson, Broncos
-
Justin Reid, Texans: Reid reportedly will go from Houston to Kansas City after agreeing to a three-year, $31.5 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.
-
Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs
-
Devin McCourty, Patriots: McCourty is back for at least one more year with the Pats, returning for a $9 million deal in 2022.
-
Marcus Williams, Ravens: Williams is reportedly headed to Baltimore on a five-year deal worth $70 million including $37 million guaranteed and $31 million in next year.
-
Jabrill Peppers, Giants
-
Marcus Maye, Jets: Maye and the Saints reportedly agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million contract with $15 million guaranteed.
-
Rodney McLeod, Eagles
-
Anthony Harris, Eagles
-
Quandre Diggs, Seahawks: Diggs and the Seahawks reportedly agreed on a three-year, $40 million deal.
-
Jordan Whitehead, Jets: Whitehead reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $14.5 million with the Jets.
-
Bobby McCain, Washington: McCain reportedly re-signed with Washington on a two-year, $11 million deal.