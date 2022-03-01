Significant progress reportedly made after marathon day of talks

Mar. 1—In a stunning reversal, it now appears a deal to end Major League Baseball’s lockout could be within reach after all.

Monday the league and players reportedly made significant progress towards a new labor deal after a marathon day of talks that stretched deep into the night. According to multiple reports, the two sides met more than a dozen times over nearly 17 hours in Jupiter, Florida, and while there remain key gaps enough progress was made that the league opted to extend its deadline for a deal another day so talks could continue.

The league now says a deal must be reached by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The two sides are expected to resume negotiations in the morning.

Previously, the league had said that if a deal wasn’t reached by Monday it would start cancelling regular season games and they would not be rescheduled. The two sides had met daily for a week prior to the deadline but made little progress, and entering Monday there was little optimism around the game that a resolution would be reached.

That began to change after Monday’s talks began. According to media reports, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred signaled the league was serious about making a deal, and over the course of the day the two sides made significant compromises.

The sides have reportedly agreed on a framework for an expanded 12-team postseason, short of the 14-team format the league favored. The players have also dropped their request for expanded salary arbitration eligibility, and the league is no longer seeking stricter penalties on teams that exceed the competitive balance tax thresholds.

The league also reportedly raised its offers on the CBT, minimum salary and the new pre-arbitration bonus pool, but so far not to a level the players will accept. Those remain the key issues to be ironed out as baseball’s lockout enters extra innings.