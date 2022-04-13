Sierra Oncology Stock Soars After $1.9 Billion Takeover by GSK

Text size





The deal comes ahead of GlaxoSmithKline’s planned spinoff of its consumer health division in July.

has agreed to buy U.S. rare cancer therapy company





Sierra Oncology



for $1.9 billion in cash, as it looks to boost its portfolio of new specialty medicines.

The U.K. drugmaker will pay $55 a share to buy San Mateo, California-based Sierra Oncology (ticker: SRRA), Glaxo (GSK) said in a statement on Wednesday, representing a 39% premium to Sierra’s closing price of $39.52 on Tuesday. Sierra Oncology shares were soaring 37.9% to $54.50 in premarket trading Wednesday. American depositary receipts of Glaxo were up 0.3%.