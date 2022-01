Sidney Poitier’s cause of death listed as heart failure

Sidney Poitier battled several health issues before his death on Jan. 6.

The trailblazing star’s immediate cause of death is listed as cardiopulmonary failure, or heart failure, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ. It notes he suffered from Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer. Poitier died at his home in Beverly Hills at the age of 94. The document reveals he’d be cremated.

A rep for Poitier did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 1964, was known for iconic films including In the Heat of the Night, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and The Defiant Ones. The Bahamian-American star was even more impactful as an activist in the Civil Rights era. Poitier’s family confirmed his death earlier this month.

“There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first,” the family said in a statement.

“He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts,” the statement continued.

“Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us. He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness,” the family added. “His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity. We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every single one of you for the outpouring of love from around the world. So many have been touched by our dad’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back.”

Poitier’s accomplishments were celebrated by politicians and celebrities around the world. Oscar winners who followed in his footsteps, like Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Whoopi Goldberg and Denzel Washington, all paid tribute in moving statements.

