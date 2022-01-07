Sidney Poitier tributes: Oprah, Whoopi and more

Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday at 94, was truly beloved by the entertainment industry … and beyond.

For proof, look no further than the countless tributes that poured in within hours of the news.

Oscar winners such as Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Whoopi Goldberg wrote about the barriers he’s broken in 1964, when he was the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, for his work in the dramedy Lilies of the Field.

“This is a big one,” wrote Davis, who won her own Oscar in 2017 for her turn in Fences. “No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!! It was an honor.”

Spencer recalled having met the late actor and civil rights activist. Although she was the one who had just won an award, she said that she was “shell shocked and sweaty,” so flustered at the sight of the In the Heat of the Night star that she couldn’t think of anything to say. When she was finally able to say what she was thinking — “I love you” — he responded kindly.

“He told me he expected great things for me,” Spencer wrote. “There’s something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you!”

And the tributes didn’t stop, praising Poitier personally and professionally.

As Kerry Washington wrote, “We lost an elegant King today. Thank you Sidney Poitier. For not only opening the door, but for walking in this world with endless grace and excellence, so that today, still, we follow behind you, reaching toward the example that you set.”

Here are just some of the others: