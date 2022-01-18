Sidney Poitier Died Of Multiple Causes, Says Health Department Report – The Hamden Journal

Sidney Poitier died in early January from a combination of cardiopulmonary failure, prostate cancer and Alzheimer’s dementia, according to a death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The document was made public today.

At the time of his death, details about how the Oscar-winning actor passed were not available.

The death certificate makes clear that the 94-year-old trailblazer died at his home in Beverly Hills on January 6, the day before news of his passing became known to the world.

Poitier is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanna, five daughters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A sixth daughter, Gina, died in 2018.

