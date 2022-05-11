Sidney Crosby injured in Penguins-Rangers Game 5

The New York Rangers know the Pittsburgh Penguins’ biggest weapon is captain Sidney Crosby and they didn’t let up on the star player in Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Crosby took a hard hit from Jacob Trouba with 10:45 remaining in the second period. Crosby fell to the ice, popped up and skated towards the bench. He played two more shifts before going to the dressing room with 5:43 remaining in the frame and did not return.

With Crosby out of the game, the Rangers erased a 2-0 deficit and quickly took a 3-2 lead with Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere and Trouba each finding the back of the net. New York went on to claim a 5-3 victory and force a Game 6 back in Pittsburgh.

Crosby leads the Penguins with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the series. The entire NHL community will be holding its breath waiting for an update on his status.

