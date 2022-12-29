Sidney Crosby appointed to Order of Canada

Penguins captain and Canadian hockey star Sidney Crosby received one the country’s highest civilian honours on Tuesday. (Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

Sidney Crosby has been appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada, the second-highest civilian honour for merit, appointed by the Governor General.

Crosby was appointed for being one of the greatest hockey players of all time, along with support of community initiatives for youth. Former Canadian women’s soccer goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc and curling star/journalist Colleen Jones were among the other athletes inducted.

The appointees for the Order of Canada are awarded annually. The highest civilian honour is being appointed as a companion of the Order of Canada, and members can be promoted within the ranks. Crosby is one of 99 recipients of the Order of Canada from the 2022 class.

Wayne Gretzky, Caroline Ouellette, Mark Tewksbury, Terry Fox, Scott Moir and Bruny Surin are some of the athletes that have been appointed to the Order of Canada in the past. Gretzky and Tewksbury have been promoted to companions since being appointed as officers.

“What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments,” Governor General Mary Simon said in a press release. “Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future.”

If you’re reading the news here, you know Crosby as one of the greatest players of his generation, but a quick recap: he is one of the most prodigious players in hockey history and was known for his prodigious scoring output nationally by the time he was 13. Crosby exceeded the preposterous hype surrounding him as a prospect at Minnesota private school Shattuck St. Mary, before graduating to an explosive career with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Crosby was taken first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005 and the rest is history, as he has won three Stanley Cups while being the modern standard-bearer for excellence in his generation, perhaps only matched by rival superstar Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. Crosby scored one of the most iconic goals ever, notching the overtime winner against the United States at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, one of the proudest moments in this nation’s sporting history.

He remains one of the league’s best players at 35 and it’s a well-deserved honour for one of the premier athletes of his generation.

