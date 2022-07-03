Sickening Footage Shows Akron Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man in Hail of Bullets

YouTube/Akron PD

Police in Akron, Ohio, have released heartbreaking body-camera footage showing the moment an unarmed 25-year-old Black man was shot more than 60 times by cops.

One of the videos shown at a press conference Sunday shows Jayland Walker pleading as eight officers pursue him on foot. They pursue him for several seconds before he turns around, at which point the cops unleash a barrage of gunfire on him.

Police Chief Stephen Mylett confirmed Sunday that Walker was unarmed when he was killed by police. He had a hand gun and loaded magazine in his silver Buick.

Walker still had a pulse as the officers tried to load him into the police car, Mylett added.

Mayor Dan Horrigan urged residents to protest peacefully despite the horrific footage.

“I fully support our residents right to peacefully assemble,” the mayor said at the press conference. “But I hope the community can agree that violence and destruction are not the answer.”

Walker was killed on Monday after police tried to stop him for a traffic violation around 12:30 a.m. After a car chase lasting several minutes, Walker, who was wearing a ski mask, jumped out of his car through the passenger side and ran through a parking lot, police said. At one point in the chase, a police officer reported that he’d fire a gunshot from the car.

His family’s attorney has said he died after being shot nearly 100 times.

Since the June 27 killing of Walker, the eight Akron police officers involved have been placed on leave and the city has canceled its Fourth of July festivities. Protestors have surrounded city buildings, demanding city officials release the body camera footage from the killing.

This is a developing story.

