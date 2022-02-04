Sick Jonathan Kuminga dunk, Klay Thompson 3-point blow roof off Chase Center

Kuminga’s epic dunk, Klay’s 3-pointer blow roof off Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With every passing game, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga does something that makes jaws drop.

In the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 126-114 win over the Kings at Chase Center on Thursday night, Kuminga threw down another highlight reel dunk off an outlet pass from Klay Thompson.

It’s been a while since the Warriors have had a player who can dunk like this.

But the Warriors weren’t done there. On the Kings’ next possession, Steph Curry and Juan Toscano-Anderson trapped rookie Davion Mitchell and forced him to into a turnover.

Thompson intercepted Mitchell’s pass, ran down court to the 3-point line and drained a triple, blowing the roof off the building in San Francisco.

Klay blew kisses to the crowd after giving the Warriors an 18-point lead.

After the Kings made a third-quarter run to keep the game close, Kuminga and Thompson helped put the game out of reach for the Warriors.

Kuminga finished with 18 points in 27 minutes off the bench, while Thompson had a team-high 23 points in 24 minutes.