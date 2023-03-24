Siakam delivers signature performance as Raptors beat Pistons

The Raptors were able to lean on their star to pick up a much needed win on their home court. (Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

The Detroit Pistons had no answer for Pascal Siakam on Friday, as he guided the Toronto Raptors to a 118-97.

The All-Star forward put up 32 points, to go along with nine assists and five rebounds. Siakam came out balling with 26 points in the first half alone on 10-14 shooting, as it quickly became apparent that the Pistons, who have the worst record in the league in the NBA, couldn’t contain him.

Throughout the matchup, he showed off a flurry of midrange moves, stepped into three-balls, and also threw down a pair of thunderous dunks.

The Raptors held a commanding lead since halfway through the second quarter, when they first went up by 20. They wouldn’t look back, going up by much as 26 in the fourth, as the performance helped them get back in the winning column following a pair of losses.

The win pushes the Raptors’ record to 36-38, which is good enough for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They’re now half a game back of the Atlanta Hawks, as the Raptors try to position themselves for the best play-in seeding possible with only eight games remaining in the 2022-23 campaign.

Aside from Thaddeus Young, each available Raptor got some playing time tonight. And aside from Christian Koloko, every player posted a positive plus/minus differential.

To go along with Siakam, O.G. Anunoby pitched in with 17 points on 7-11 shooting and 3-4 from distance. VanVleet had 18 and, despite shooting only 5-19, was instrumental in leading the Raptors’ pace to start.

For the second game in a row, Chris Boucher provided a spark off the bench, this time with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 2 blocks, as well as a plethora of slams of his own.

Despite the large lead for the Raptors, the Pistons didn’t quit, especially with a pair of tough plays in transition.

More to come.