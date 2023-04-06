Shudder Lands ‘Quicksand’ Movie With Carolina Gaitán, Sets Release Date – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ genre-focused streamer Shudder has snapped up rights to the survival thriller Quicksand in the U.S., the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, slating it for a June 23rd streaming debut.

The English-language Colombian film written by Matt Pitts (Westworld) and directed by Andrés Beltrán (Tarumama) will also be available for streaming on AMC+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Quicksand stars Carolina Gaitán (Encanto) and Allan Hawco (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as an American couple on the brink of divorce who travel to the country for a work conference. While on a hike through the rainforest, a storm causes them to become trapped in a pit of quicksand. Unable to move, it becomes a struggle for survival as they battle the elements of the jungle and a venomous snake in order to escape.

Pic was produced by Sangre Films — a joint venture between Colombian outfit Elemental Stories and U.S. companies 222 Pictures and Dawn’s Light Movies. Jason Cherubini, Nicolás Reyes and Sean Patrick Burke produced, with Richard Switzer, Martin Ramos, John Harris and Kris Meyer serving as exec producers.

“Making QUICKSAND was such a thrilling and challenging experience. I hope people can relate to the intense emotions Carolina and Allan portrayed so well,” said Beltrán in a statement. “We shot the film on location, in a cold forest in the mountains of Colombia. Although the weather conditions were harsh for the actors and crew, we kept enjoying the process because we wanted to tell this story as real as possible.”

Added pic’s producer, Cherubini: “This has been such an exciting project to be a part of. Working with the Colombian crew was amazing and seeing the very talented Carolina Gaitan and Allan Hawco bring the vision of our director Andres Beltran to life has been a fantastic experience. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Other films soon to make their way to Shudder include Laura Moss’ Frankenstein-inspired feature directorial debut birth/rebirth, which world premiered at Sundance 2023, and the latest installment in the V/H/S anthology franchise, titled V/H/S/85, which features segments from David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Mike P. Nelson, Natasha Kermani and Gigi Saul Guerrero.

Emily Gotto negotiated the Quicksand deal on behalf of Shudder, with Altitude Film Sales’ Mike Runagall on behalf of the filmmakers.