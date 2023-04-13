Shudder Buys Supernatural Horror Pic ‘Elevator Game’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ horror streamer Shudder has acquired supernatural feature Elevator Game.

The Rebekah McKendry-directed flick will stream on AMC+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Shudder, meanwhile, operates in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Emily Gotto negotiated the deal on behalf of Shudder with Nina Kolokouri and James Norrie doing the same for the filmmakers.

Based on the online phenomenon of the same name, Elevator Game is penned by Travis Sepal (Captive). It follows socially awkward teenager Ryan, who ingratiates himself into a group of recent high school graduates that run an online web series debunking urban legends to find his sister, who disappeared months earlier, probably while taking the dangerous challenge. Playing the game involves riding the elevator in a specific sequence to invoke a supernatural creature called ‘The 5th Floor Woman.’

“It was several years ago when I first read about ‘The Elevator Game‘ online, and I was immediately intrigued by the rules, curse, and ‘The 5th Floor Woman,’” said McKendry. “For me, this well-known internet legend was an exciting and chilling entrance into a modern-day ghost story. But if you want to open the door to the other side, you must follow all the rules. Go to the floors in order, don’t open your eyes, and whatever you do, don’t speak to her. Now let’s start by going to 4.”

McKendry previously directed Shudder’s 2022 gonzo feature Glorious, starring Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons. She was drafted in to take over Elevator Game after Michael Goi exited the project, as we revealed last year when production began in Winnipeg, Canada.

Fearworks produced the film in association with AMP, Buffalo Gal Pictures, Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology. Ed Elbert (Anna and the King) and Stefan Brunner (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) are producers for Fearworks, with Norrie (Glorious) doing the same for AMP.