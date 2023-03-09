‘Shrinking’ Renewed For Season 2; Harrison Ford-Jason Segel Apple TV+ Dramedy – The Hamden Journal

Jason Segel’s therapist Jimmy is set to give out some more interesting advice after Apple TV+ renewed comedy-drama series Shrinking for a second season.

The renewal comes as the streamer is preparing to air the eighth episode of the 10-part run.

Co-created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the series follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Harrison Ford stars as Dr. Paul Rhoades, one of Jimmy’s colleagues at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center, who has Parkinson’s disease.

Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie also star, while Heidi Gardner and Ted McGinley recurred in the first season.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.”

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. It is exec produced by Lawrence, Goldstein, Segel, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.